PAKvNED: Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first against Netherlands in third ODI
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands in the final and third ODI match.
Having clinched the series by winning the first two matches, Pakistan will be looking to triumph in the third ODI as well.
Babar Azam would like to end their tour on a high and complete a clean sweep against the Dutch side. The team management would like opener Imam-ul-Haq to spend some time at the crease as he got out early in the first two matches.
On the other side, the Netherlands would be hurting from the loss in the second ODI. They were competitive in the first ODI, the hosts were steamrolled in the second ODI. The top three of the Netherlands did not put up any kind of resistance as all three were dismissed cheaply.
The Netherlands top order needs to perform if they are to have any chance against this strong Pakistani side.
Squads:
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, *Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.
