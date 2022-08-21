Polling ends, vote count underway in Karachi's NA-245 by poll

07:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Polling ends, vote count underway in Karachi's NA-245 by poll
KARACHI – The polling process for the by-election in the NA-245 constituency has ended and the counting of votes is currently underway on the seat which fell vacant after the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any interruption however slow turnout was recorded in many constituencies, local media reported.

A strong contest was expected between candidates of PTI and MQM-P in a by-election on the NA-245 constituency today.

MQM-P’s Mueed Anwar, the PTI’s Mehmood Maulvi, the Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Syed Hafeezud Din, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’S (TLP) Muhammed Ahmed Raza and MQM Bahali Committee’s Farooq Sattar are contesting the by-election.

The electoral body said 263 polling stations have been set up, of which 60 have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

The by-poll in this constituency was scheduled for July 27, however, the ECP postponed the election owing to the lashing rains in the metropolis.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that paratroopers are standing guard at the polling stations besides the police.

