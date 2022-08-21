Voting underway for NA-245 by-poll in Karachi

KARACHI – A tough contest is expected as voting for the NA-245 by-poll in Karachi is underway, with 15 candidates contesting for the National Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm today (Sunday). Aamir Liaquat Hussain beat Dr Farooq Sattar in 2018 general elections after securing 56,673 votes.

MQM-P’s Mueed Anwar, the PTI’s Mehmood Maulvi, the Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Syed Hafeezud Din, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’S (TLP) Muhammed Ahmed Raza and MQM Bahali Committee’s Farooq Sattar are contesting the by-election.

A strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order during polling, according to the ECP.

The electoral body said 263 polling stations have been set up, of which 60 have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

The by-poll in this constituency was scheduled for July 27, however, the ECP postponed the election owing to the lashing rains in the metropolis.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that paratroopers are standing guard at the polling stations besides the police.