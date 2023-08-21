Gazette notifications of Official Secrets Act, Pakistan Army Act issued amid controversy

ISLAMABAD – Hours after President Arif Alvi denied singing two pivotal bills, gazette notifications of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023 becoming law were issued.

The gazette notifications dated August 18 (Friday) stated that the acts – forwarded by the Majlis-e-Shoora [Parliament] – were “deemed to have been assented by President Dr Arif Alvi”.

The bills were published as laws in the Gazette of Pakistan and were dated August 18, 2023.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi denied signing the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 as he “disagreed with these laws”.

In a post on social media platform X, Alvi said: “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.”

The president said he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them “uneffective”.

“I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” the president said.