Karachi Weather Update today

Web Desk 12:18 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
Karachi Weather Update today
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said hot and very humid weather is expected to prevail in the districts of central and upper Sindh including in provincial capital Karachi. 

Karachi Rain Update

As most of the country's southeastern region face sultry weather, coastal areas and some other parts of the region will get light drizzle in next 24 hours.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 32 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 23 km/h.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality improved from last couple of days. According to AccuWeather, the air of country’s financial hub was recorded at 46. 

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Potohar Region, North-East Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Kotli 12, Punjab: Khanpur 03.

Yesterday's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature (°C): Bhakkar 44, Nokkundi, Noor Pur Thal and Bannu 43.

Lahore Weather Update 

