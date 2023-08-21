Lahore Weather Update 

Hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including the provincial capital Lahore on Monday.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the oppressive weather, Met Office predicted rain-wind thundershower at isolated places in at a few places in Lahore, Potohar Region Murree, Galliyat, Narowal, Jhelum, Sialkot and Narowal.

Lahore Temperature today

On Monday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was sunny, and cloudy in the metropolis.

Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is considered very high. Winds blew at 17km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 74 which is poor but improved from previous days.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts suggest limit time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 22 & Airport 17), Garhi Dupatta 04, Balochistan: Barkhan 04.