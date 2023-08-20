Search

Rolls-Royce introduces world's most expensive car 'La Rose Noire Droptail'

Web Desk 11:39 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Rolls-Royce introduces world's most expensive car 'La Rose Noire Droptail'
Source: Rolls-Royce

Can you guess the price of the car shown in the picture above?

The 'La Rose Noire Droptail' car made by the British automaker Rolls-Royce has become the world's most expensive car. The two-seater car with two doors is inspired by the super speed luxury boats of 1930s. Although the company has not revealed its exact price, but its price is estimated to be more than US $30 million, which means nearly Rs9 billion in Pakistani currency.

The company will make only four units of this car and each unit will be made according to the design requirements of the buyer. This car has been made in five years and its 6.7 litre v12 engine provides 593 horsepower.

This car has a red and black colour combination and its interior looks like rose petals. The company has not revealed the names of the first buyers of this car, but it is said they are an ultra rich couple.

This car was launched at the Monterey Car Week in California and the company said the unit was designed keeping in view the requirements of the buyer.

This car can catch a speed of 0 to 62 kilometres within five seconds and its maximum speed is 155 kilometres per hour.

Previously, Boat Tail car by the same automaker was the most expensive car in the world and it was launched in May 2021. Its price was more than US $28 million at that time.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

