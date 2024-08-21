Search

Pakistan

11:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024
PAKvsBAN: Pakistan lose 3 wickets in early blows in first Test against Bangladesh 

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have lost three key wickets as Bangladesh displayed stunning bowling performance in first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. 

Three players of Pakistan were dismissed for just 16 runs as Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam could not perform up to the mark. 

Till 18 overs, Pakistan stand at 67 with Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel on the crease. 

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. The match was delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Shaheens and Bangla Tigers are playing series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, and both teams are eager to boost their standings on the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, toss is now set to occur at 11:30am (PST), with the match scheduled to start at 12:00pm.

In previous 13 encounters across six Test series, Team Greem has won 12 times, with one match resulting in a draw.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

