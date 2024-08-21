PAKvsBAN: Pakistan lose 3 wickets in early blows in first Test against Bangladesh 

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have lost three key wickets as Bangladesh displayed stunning bowling performance in first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Three players of Pakistan were dismissed for just 16 runs as Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam could not perform up to the mark.

Till 18 overs, Pakistan stand at 67 with Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel on the crease.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. The match was delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Shaheens and Bangla Tigers are playing series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, and both teams are eager to boost their standings on the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, toss is now set to occur at 11:30am (PST), with the match scheduled to start at 12:00pm.

In previous 13 encounters across six Test series, Team Greem has won 12 times, with one match resulting in a draw.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September at Pindi Cricket Stadium