PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh amid wet outfield

RAWALPINDI – The toss for opening Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a rain-induced wet outfield in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Shaheens and Bangla Tigers are playing series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, and both teams are eager to boost their standings on the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, toss is now set to occur at 11:30am (PST), with the match scheduled to start at 12:00pm.

In previous 13 encounters across six Test series, Team Greem has won 12 times, with one match resulting in a draw.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September at Pindi Cricket Stadium