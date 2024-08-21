Search

Pakistan

PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh amid wet outfield

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024
PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh amid wet outfield
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – The toss for opening Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a rain-induced wet outfield in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Shaheens and Bangla Tigers are playing series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, and both teams are eager to boost their standings on the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, toss is now set to occur at 11:30am (PST), with the match scheduled to start at 12:00pm.

In previous 13 encounters across six Test series, Team Greem has won 12 times, with one match resulting in a draw.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Series schedule

1st Test: August 21 - 25 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 30 - 4 September at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh ...

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

09:27 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan could be tried under Army Act after Faiz Hameed's arrest, ...

09:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Iran bus accident leaves 35 Pakistani pilgrims dead; emergency ...

10:29 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Chinese tourists stopped from entering KP; Governor Faisal Kundi ...

09:55 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Pakistani man arrested in Lahore for 'triggering anti-immigrant riots ...

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

11:12 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Shaheen-II ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

PAKvsBAN: Toss delayed for first Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh amid wet outfield

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: