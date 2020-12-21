PUBG Tragedy – Faisalabad man dies after ‘playing video game for 24 hours’
FAISALABAD – A young man in Jaranwala died after playing, PUBG, the video game for straight 24 hours, police said.

The hospital sources said the man was shifted to the hospital earlier this week after a vein burst complication. The victim had lost his consciousness, the doctors confirmed.

The family source said the young man had been playing the online game for the last six months and he always kept talking about what was happening in the game. He complained of headaches every morning, the victim’s mother added.

The exact cause of death is not known yet.

Earlier in July this year, a man in Quetta had committed suicide after losing a game in the same video game PUBG.

Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) had banned PUBG in June, citing several complaints about it being addictive and its potential negative impact on physical and psychological health. However, PTA lifted the ban on July 30.

