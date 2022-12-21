Search

25 terrorists killed in Pakistan Army operation at CTD compound in Bannu: DG ISPR

12:16 AM | 21 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Army commandos on Tuesday killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a prison compound for three days, the military spokesman has confirmed.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the new director-general of ISPR, while sharing details of clearance operation in a talk with a private TV channel, added that two soldiers embraced martyrdom and ten people including three officers were injured during the operation.

Seven militants were arrested during the operation, he informed.

“We are determined to root out terrorism and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the fight against terrorism,” he told Geo News late on Tuesday night.

According to the military spokesman, the militants who overpowered prison officials, seized their weapons and demanded a safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan were killed in the hour-long operation.

He revealed that the negotiations with the militants lasted for over 48 hours before the operation began to flush them out of the compound.

The bodies of the terrorists were transported to the nearby military hospital in Bannu, a garrison town where the prison compound was located.

Two SSG commandos martyred, all terrorists killed as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Kh Asif

Bannu is close to North Waziristan, a region that long served as headquarters for militants linked to al-Qaeda and the dreaded Haqqani network of Afghan Taliban.

Pakistani Taliban, who are outlawed in Pakistan, have killed around 80,000 people in decades of violence. They were pushed into Afghanistan in a series of offensives since 2014, but have been trying to recapture their former stronghold regions since the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban last year.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.6 234.15
Euro EUR 256 258.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 294 297
U.A.E Dirham AED 67.3 67.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.2 64.8
Australian Dollar AUD 153.1 154.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 597.63 602.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.68 166.03
China Yuan CNY 32.23 32.48
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.17 2.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 731.99 736.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 584.2 588.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.9 243.65
Thai Bhat THB 6.4 6.5

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.

Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.

A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice. 

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.

