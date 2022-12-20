Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif replaces Babar Iftikhar as new DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has been appointed as the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in first reshuffle after new Army Chief Gen Asim Munir took the command.
The official Twitter handle of the Pakistani military's media wing states that his appointment was made on 6 December 2022, but it was never announced in an official statement like in the past.
Chaudhry, who was earlier posted as DG Defense Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO), has replaced Major Gen Babar Iftikhar who took the role in January 2020 from now Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor.
Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990. A graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and the Royal Command and Staff College Jordan, he has significant experience in command, staff and instructional roles with in the Pakistan Army.
Gen Iftikhar also served on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
