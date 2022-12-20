Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif replaces Babar Iftikhar as new DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has been appointed as the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in first reshuffle after new Army Chief Gen Asim Munir took the command.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistani military's media wing states that his appointment was made on 6 December 2022, but it was never announced in an official statement like in the past.

Chaudhry, who was earlier posted as DG Defense Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO), has replaced Major Gen Babar Iftikhar who took the role in January 2020 from now Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990. A graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and the Royal Command and Staff College Jordan, he has significant experience in command, staff and instructional roles with in the Pakistan Army.

Gen Iftikhar also served on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad.