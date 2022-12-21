Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari's new dance video lands on internet

A new dance video of Pakistani TV actress Mariam Ansari is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, which was apparently shot at a wedding ceremony somewhere in Karachi, Mariam can be seen dancing her heart out along with some other women.

Also, women present at the event can be heard cheering for Mariam, who is clad in a beautiful blue dress.

Mariam, sister of well-known Pakistani actor Ali Ansari and sister-in-law of actress Saboor Aly, tied the knot with Owais Khan, the son of legendary Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan late last year.

The super talented 25-year-old actress has appeared in drama serials like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam.