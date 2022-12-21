Paramilitary troops seal Pakistan’s Parliament over threat alert

ISLAMABAD – The Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops have sealed entry points leading to the Parliament House in Islamabad for security reasons, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports said the security of the parliament had been handed over to the paramilitary troops after receiving a threat alert.

All entry points have been closed for the visitors. The development comes as the country reported multiple terror incidents, most of them occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A day earlier, Pakistan Army troops cleared a Counter Terrorism Department complex from terrorists, who had took control of the building two days ago. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said 25 militants were killed in the operation.

A junior commissioned officer and two sepoys were martyred while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured in the action.