'Powerful storylines and brilliant actors': Here are the top Pakistani movies of 2022

The year 2022 was groundbreaking for Pakistani cinema in terms of global recognition and acclaim. While some movies flunked at the box office, few stood out and also performed quite well.
Be it Saim Saddiq's Joyland leading the way for Pakistani cinema or The Legend of Maula Jatt making millions at the worldwide box office, here are the Pakistani films that received international recognition in 2022.
Joyland
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-21/1671626308-3389.jpeg
API Response: No news found against this URL
The number one spot has to go to Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards, Joyland. Making the most headlines this year, the movie first got critical acclaim in May after it won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for the best feminist-themed movie as well as the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition.
Joyland managed to leave audiences slack-jawed and awestruck at many international platforms. The film has been written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann. Film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.
Kamli
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-21/1671626308-6387.jpeg
API Response: No news found against this URL
The critically and commercially acclaimed Pakistani movie Kamli is surely a trailblazer and setting a new precedent for upcoming films. The Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s film was released in cinemas across Pakistan on June 3. The film received immense appreciation after its release in Pakistan and had a full house throughout its run in cinemas across the country.
The film stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja in pivotal roles. It revolves around a woman’s struggle between loyalty to her long-missing husband and her carnal desires.
The Legend of Maula Jatt
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-21/1671626308-8866.jpeg
API Response: No news found against this URL
Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt hit screens worldwide on October 13 and ever since, the film has been soaring at the box office. The Punjabi-language action-drama starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and more has been doing well at the box office.
According to official numbers, the film crossed the figure of 200 crores ($8.8 million) worldwide, while it crossed 95 crores ($4.2 million) in Pakistan as of December 19. The film’s plot revolves around Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a troubled past who seeks vengeance against his arch-nemesis, Noori Natt, considered the most feared warrior in Punjab.
Sandstorm
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-21/1671626308-4263.jpeg
API Response: No news found against this URL
Pakistan director Seemab Gul’s short film, Sandstorm won big at Oscar-qualifying festivals, HollyShorts and the Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) 2022. Sandstorm emerged as one of the top three winners at HollyShorts 2022, while it won the Best Live Action title at RIIFF 2022.
Written and directed by London-based filmmaker Gul, Sandstorm revolves around a schoolgirl in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, who shares a dance video with a boy she meets online. The story takes a sinister turn when the boy blackmails her with the video.
London Nahi Jaunga
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-22/powerful-storylines-and-brilliant-actors-here-are-the-top-pakistani-movies-of-2022-1671734201-9910.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
London Nahi Jaunga became the second film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The movie grossed PKR 300 million at the domestic box office. It is a spin-off of the 2017 film Punjab Nahi Jaungi, starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles.
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-22/powerful-storylines-and-brilliant-actors-here-are-the-top-pakistani-movies-of-2022-1671734182-8761.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is a 2022 action-comedy movie that stars Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, and Mahira Khan with Nayyar Ejaz and Mehmood Aslam in an ensemble cast. The film collected Rs22.6 crores from the domestic market and an almost similar amount of 21.95 crores PKR from overseas markets.
Ghabrana Nahi Hai
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-22/powerful-storylines-and-brilliant-actors-here-are-the-top-pakistani-movies-of-2022-1671734182-1699.jpg
API Response: No news found against this URL
Last but not the least, Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed's Ghabrana Nahi Hai have also been declared a hit at the box office as it grossed approx Rs 11 crores in Pakistan and Rs 3 crores internationally, for a total of Rs14 crore worldwide.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.