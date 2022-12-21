Yashma Gill grooves to viral songs with a friend during car jam session

Pakistani star Yashma Gill always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account and this time around, she managed to spread some cheer when she gave fans a glimpse of her car jam session.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a reel where her legion of admirers was left enthralled with her natural beauty, facial expression, and singing skills.

For her recent Instagram post, Yashma proved that casual is the new cool and she was spotted jamming with her friend in the car. The 28-year-old star looks super pretty and her vibe was on-point too.

'Limited edition #BreakupJam brought to you by Myself and @duajunejo5 ???? Tag your Jam partner ????‍♀️#randomsessions!', captioned the Phaans actor.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Tasveer, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak.