Cracker blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’ Lahore residence leaves two cops injured

LAHORE – A cracker blast at the residence of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar in Punjab’s capital left two policemen injured on Wednesday night.

Police said a cracker was thrown — by an unidentified person on a motorbike — inside the ex-judge’s residence, which landed in his garage.

While the windows of Nisar's residence were shattered, all the family members remained safe.

The injured policemen have been identified as constables Amir and Khurram.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report of the incident while directing officials concerned to ensure that the injured cops received the best of treatment.

Saqib Nisar retired as the 25th chief justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in January 2019.