Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with latest pictures

Lollywood diva Dur-e-Fishan Saleem proves to be quite the star performer despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam. This comes as no surprise given that the 25-year-old actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Recently, the internet erupted in admiration as Dur-e-Fishan graced our screens, adorned in a breathtaking black traditional outfit embellished with maroon Sindhi embroidery and intricate mirror work. Let's delve into the intricate details of this mesmerizing ensemble that truly showcased the actress in all her splendid glory.

She effortlessly brought forth the regal charm of her traditional attire. This colour black was the perfect canvas for the vibrant Sindhi embroidery and mirror work to take centre stage, creating a visual masterpiece that left onlookers in awe.

Her recent post garnered thousands of love reactions from Instagram users in a day. Netizens also did not hold back from complimenting her beautiful looks.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-21/1703150393-8119.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-21/1703150397-4070.jpeg

On the work front, Saleem is currently seen in Ishq Murshad and Jaisy Aapki Marzi.