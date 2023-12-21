Social media platform X goes down globally

Downdetector.com Thursday confirmed global outages affecting social media platforms X and X Pro.

Users on X, previously recognised as Twitter, encountered difficulties viewing posts on the platform, greeted instead with a “Welcome to X!” message. Similarly, users utilizing X Pro, previously known as TweetDeck, experienced loading issues, receiving a “Waiting for posts” message.

Data from Downdetector indicated that more than 47,000 users in the United States grappled with accessibility problems across both X and X Pro.

Downdetector noted a substantial surge in user complaints over the last 24 hours, specifying that their reporting is activated when the volume of problem reports significantly surpasses the usual frequency for that particular time of day.