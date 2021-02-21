PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 being played at National Stadium in Karachi Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm which will be live telecasted by PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan. However, Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates on its website.

Lahore remained runners-up during the previous season while Peshawar also has a very good track record in the tournament. Peshawar is one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the playoffs in each of the five editions so far.

Both the teams have played a total of 11 matches so far in all PLS editions, out of which Lahore won 3 and Peshawar eight.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford