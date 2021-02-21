PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi
Share

KARACHI –  Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 being played at National Stadium in Karachi Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm which will be live telecasted by PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan. However, Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates on its website.

Lahore remained runners-up during the previous season while Peshawar also has a very good track record in the tournament. Peshawar is one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the playoffs in each of the five editions so far.

Both the teams have played a total of 11 matches so far in all PLS editions, out of which Lahore won 3 and Peshawar eight.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 1 - ... 11:03 AM | 21 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the opening match of PSL sixth edition on ...

 SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

 Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford

In PICS | PSL 2021 kicks off with a bang! 07:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

KARACHI - The colourful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six kicked off at the National ...

More From This Category
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 1 - ...
11:03 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
In PICS | PSL 2021 kicks off with a bang!
07:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)
04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
PSL6 – Javed Afridi welcomes Esra Bilgiç to ...
01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
#PSL2021 – Kings thrash Gladiators for a record ...
11:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Player, officials test positive for COVID-19 ...
09:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome second child and it’s a boy
11:30 AM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr