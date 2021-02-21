PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi
Share
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 being played at National Stadium in Karachi Sunday.
The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm which will be live telecasted by PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan. However, Daily Pakistan will present live scores and live updates on its website.
Matchday 1️⃣
Zalmi ???? Qalandars
Lahore Qalanadars won the toss and elected to field first! #ZKingdom #HBLPSL6 #ZALMIxTCL pic.twitter.com/oESw4BbKzI— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 21, 2021
Lahore remained runners-up during the previous season while Peshawar also has a very good track record in the tournament. Peshawar is one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the playoffs in each of the five editions so far.
Both the teams have played a total of 11 matches so far in all PLS editions, out of which Lahore won 3 and Peshawar eight.
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 1 - ... 11:03 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the opening match of PSL sixth edition on ...
SQUADS
Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal
Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford
In PICS | PSL 2021 kicks off with a bang! 07:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
KARACHI - The colourful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six kicked off at the National ...
- PSL 2021, Match 2 - Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl against Zalmi02:05 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Biochemistry professor, colleagues 'steal equipment, documents from ...01:56 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Germany refuses to supply arms to India over human rights abuses in ...01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- ‘Pawri horahi hai’ girl helps Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate in ...12:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-21- ...11:55 AM | 21 Feb, 2021
-
- Watch #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen praying in car04:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021