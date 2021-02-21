PSL 2021, Match 3 – Multan Sultans set 151-run target for Islamabad United
Web Desk
08:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021, Match 3 – Multan Sultans set 151-run target for Islamabad United
KARACHI – Islamabad United will chase Multan Sultans’ 151-run target in the third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

United’s captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to field first against Sultans.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm (19:00) local time. PTV Sports and Geo Super will live telecast the match. 

United, the two times PSL winner, had finished the early stage in the previous edition of PSL but now they have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbah ul Haq.

This year, team United has to miss some of their top performers from the past leagues such as Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, and Dawid Malan. They have, however, this time around the signings of Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, and Paul Stirling have given them some hopes of a better result.

On the other hand, Multan is boosted by the signing of in-form batsman Mohammad Rizwan who was picked by Sultans at the players' draft. The wicket-keeper batsman was earlier dropped by Karachi Kings where he couldn’t get enough opportunity to showcase his talent.

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Paul Stirling, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

