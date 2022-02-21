Hamaza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif once against flaunted his singing skills at a party meeting, garnering praises from the participants.
In the viral clip doing rounds on the internet, Hamza Shahbaz was spotted singing Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song “Wo muqaddar kaa sikandar jaaneman kahalaaegaa” and it is winning the hearts social media users.
حمزا شهباز شريف ته— sattar zangejo (@ZangejoSattar) February 21, 2022
پي کان به ٻه هٿ اڳتي
مقدر کا سڪندر آف اميتا بچن
Zindagi too Befa hee ekk
din tukhrai gee
Moot Mehbooba hee apni
sath lee kaar Jagigee#HamzaShahbaz pic.twitter.com/OwxzJrpdj0
Earlier, the son of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif receiving praise for crooning evergreen songs at a wedding event of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz.
After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shehbaz’s singing ... 02:38 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is the latest member of the Pakistan Muslim League ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Hamaza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with his singing skills ...07:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in ...07:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Sindh CM decides to launch targeted operation against street criminals06:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat (VIDEO)02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Parkha Ijaz clinches 1st Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup02:21 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar10:26 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Alizeh Shah shows off new skills in fields (VIDEO)10:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan meets Atif Aslam without protocol, takes ...03:33 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022