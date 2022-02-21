Haris Rauf in trouble for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam

Fast bowler Haris Rauf faced a severe backlash on the mainstream and social media for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam after he dropped a catch during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The incident took place in the second over of the match when Rauf dismissed Zalmi opener Mohammad Haris. On the second ball of the same over, Ghulam had dropped a simple catch of Hazratullah Zazai at point.

Rauf is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field. In the past, he had to apologise for a cut-throat celebration after taking a wicket during the Big Bash League in 2020.

#HarisRauf was trending on Twitter on Monday evening. Here is how the Pakistani Twitter users reacted to his aggressive act:

Looks Haris Rauf is extremely inspired by the aggression of Dale Steyn. Haris Rauf did with Kamran Ghulam what once Dale Steyn did with Quinton DeKock!👀#HBLPSL7 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 21, 2022

Wait for the full story, Haris could’ve slapped him in a funny way, as they are all good friends. I know Haris Rauf, he’s not that low but if he has done this act in a serious way. I will be the first one criticising him. He should be fined. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 21, 2022

Haris Rauf hitting Kamran felt very distasteful. I get they are friends, but there must be a limit to aggression. — fajar (@girlnamedfudger) February 21, 2022

Haris Rauf looks serious pic.twitter.com/dmoPG6MHLP — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 21, 2022