Kalyan Singh Kalyan has become the first Sikh citizen of Pakistan to receive his doctorate (PhD) degree.

The 42-year-old is the first Sikh in Pakistan's history to receive the honour.

Kalyan received his PhD degree from the Punjab University under the guidance of prominent Punjabi language researcher Prof Dr Naveed Shehzad.

Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sindh religion, is mentioned in the title of the article.

Kalyan Singh Kalyan, the country’s first Sikh assistant professor, has titled a 600-page dissertation The Philosophy of Humanity in Guru Nanak’s Teachings after his mother. It is an honour for Kalyan Singh to be Pakistan's first PhD Sikh.

Sardar Kalyan Singh Kalyan was born on December 12, 1979, in Nankana Sahib, Punjab. He obtained his early education at the Government Guru Nanak High School, which welcomed students of all faiths.

Other social media users, such as Sikh Angad Singh Khalsa, have congratulated Kalyan Singh Kalyan on his Ph.D. completion.

Kalyan, a father of three daughters and a son, earned his M.Phil (Punjabi) from the Punjab University in 2016 and went on to work at the Government College University as an assistant professor of Punjabi.