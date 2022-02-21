PSL7: Lahore Qalandars face off Peshawar Zalmi in 30th Match today – Check live score and squads
LAHORE – Afridi-led Qalandars and Yellow Storm Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the last game of the league stage of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The 30th fixture of the flagship T20 tournament will start at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
As both squads have sealed their place in the playoffs, they will come in the field today to get top rank. Qalandars are currently ranked second in the points table with six wins from nine games.
The franchise under a young skipper comes into today’s game with a stunning 66-run win over Islamabad United and will be looking to enter Qualifier 1 with winning momentum.
On Saturday, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan left for his national duty after playing the last match for Lahore Qalandars. The right-arm spinner received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from skipper.
Meanwhile, Yellow storm Zalmi clinched last three games that helped them almost seal third place in the table however they lost the previous encounter against Qalandars.
Gaddafi's pitch helps hitters and bowlers alike while the squad that wins the toss will be the first to field.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Muhammad Umar, Salman Irshad.
