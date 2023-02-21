PSL8: Lahore Qalandars set 199-run target for Quetta Gladiators to win

KARACHI – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars need 199 runs to win the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today.

Earlier, Gladiators win the toss and elected to bowl first. The game started at 7 pm today.

Both squads are coming in from losses in their last fixtures and today’s contest is expected to be a close one.

Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators are lingering in the second-last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 games. On Monday, Gladiators were dealt a blow when they faced star-studded Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed in the last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 matches. Of late, Qalandars handed defeated by archrivals Karachi Kings, who gained momentum and Afridi led squad.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan