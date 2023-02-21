PSL8: Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

KARACHI – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi today on Tuesday.

The game will start at 7 pm today. Both squads are coming in from losses in their last fixtures and today’s contest is expected to be a close one.

Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators are lingering in the second-last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 games. On Monday, Gladiators were dealt a blow when they faced star-studded Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed in the last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 matches. Of late, Qalandars handed defeated by archrivals Karachi Kings, who gained momentum and Afridi led squad.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan