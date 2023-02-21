Search

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Web Desk 06:32 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
PSL8: Quetta Gladiators bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
Source: Pakistan Super League (Twitter)

KARACHI – Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi today.

Gladiators have win the toss and will bowl first against Qalandars. 

The game will start at 7 pm today. Both squads are coming in from losses in their last fixtures and today’s contest is expected to be a close one.

Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators are lingering in the second-last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 games. On Monday, Gladiators were dealt a blow when they faced star-studded Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed in the last spot in the points table with a single win in 2 matches. Of late, Qalandars handed defeated by archrivals Karachi Kings, who gained momentum and Afridi led squad.

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 4 wickets

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

PSL8: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars to break losing spree

