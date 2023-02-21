TLP announces nationwide shutter-down strike over hike in fuel prices

LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi on Monday announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on February 27 against an increase in the prices of petroleum products.
Last week, the TLP gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to withdraw the increase in the prices of petroleum products that was made on the directions of the IMF.
Saad Rizvi has appealed to people to support the TLP’s call to get rid of the crisis and save the future.
In a video message, Saad Rizvi and his deputy Pir Syed Zaheer-ul-Hassan said they had given a deadline to the government to undo its decision, but the government did not listen. They said that TLP would observe a complete shutter down strike across the country and urged people to record their protest against the cruel inflation and increase in petroleum products’ prices.
Earlier on February 16, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre in an attempt to unlock the $1.1 billion IMF loan installment.
As per the notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol was increased to Rs272.00 per litre from Rs249.80 per litre.
Moreover, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs17.20 per litre to Rs280.00, the price of kerosene oil by Rs12.30 to Rs202.73 per litre and the price of light diesel by Rs9.68 to Rs196.68 per litre.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267
|269
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|282.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
