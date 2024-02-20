Search

ad
Pakistan

Judge Muhammad Bashir who sentenced Imran Khan to prison made OSD

Nasir Javed Rana appointed new judge at Islamabad Accountability Court-I

Web Desk
11:11 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Judge Muhammad Bashir
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday made judge Muhammad Bashir officer on special duty (OSD) and appointed District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana the new judge at the Islamabad Accountability Court-I. Judge Bashir is set to retire on March 14.

According to the notification issued by the ministry on Monday, Nasir Javed Rana has been appointed as a judge of the accountability court until January 24, 2027.

On January 20, Judge Bashir applied for medical leave until his retirement. In the letter sent to the IHC and the Ministry of Law and Justice, the judge stated that he could not perform his duties due to his deteriorating health.

However, the ministry did not approve his request. After his request was denied, the judge withdrew his application on January 27, stating that he was now well and able to perform his duties.

On January 28, Judge Bashir sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi to 14 years in prison for misusing the state’s gift repository during the former’s term as PM. On February 3, the judge once again applied for leave until his retirement on medical grounds.

Judge Bashir was adjudicating a number of high-profile cases, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed against former Imran Khan and his wife for their alleged involvement in a £190m scandal.

The judge was also hearing another Toshakhana reference involving former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gillani, as well as former president Asif Ali Zardari as accused.

He was also presiding over the hearing of a fake account case registered against Zardari and a NAB reference against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Appointed in 2012 during the tenure of then-PM Gilani, the judge served an unusually long term. Although accountability court judges are typically appointed for three years, Judge Bashir served in the NAB court for eleven years.

His tenure saw appointments by former PM Nawaz Sharif in 2018 and PM Imran Khan in 2021. Judge Muhammad Bashir is probably the only judge in the country who has convicted two former prime ministers in corruption cases.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

11:11 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Judge Muhammad Bashir who sentenced Imran Khan to prison made OSD

08:33 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

X services remain suspended in Pakistan for fourth consecutive day

08:32 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

MQM-P demands Sindh governor post, three ministries in return of ...

07:41 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan operation

06:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for ...

Pakistan

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

02:06 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

American hunter pays Rs349 million to kill Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral

03:23 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

IHC issues arrest warrants for DC Islamabad Irfan Memon in contempt ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: