PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024
Source: Social media

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Tuesday night that Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of Pakistan and Asif Ali Zardari will be the president of Pakistan.

Addressing a late night presser, Bilawal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP have the required numbers to form the next government. 

The PPP and the PML-N reached the agreement on the coalition government in the Centre after days of negotiations as no party secured a simple majority in the February 8 polls. 

"PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad. 

Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form the government in the Centre.   

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that they had asked the PTI-backed winning candidates to prove their majority and form the government but they did not have sufficient numbers to form the government.

Addressing the press conference, Zardari said the new coalition government was meant to take Pakistan forward. He asked everyone to pray for Pakistan. 

