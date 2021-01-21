Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer in football history
Web Desk
04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer in football history
Share

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the sport after scoring for Juventus in their clash against Napoli.

The legendary Portuguese forward is now the player with the most official goals ever scored following his latest strike at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium. The 35 years old broke the record in the 66th minute with a close-range finish.

On January 3, Ronaldo moved himself above three-time Brazil World Cup winner Pele (757 career goals) into second on this list following a brace in a 4-1 Serie A home win over Udinese.

Surpassing the long-standing record held by the late Josef Bican, who netted 759 official goals during his remarkable career between 1931-1955, Ronaldo now has 760 goals in his career.

His eternal rival Lionel Messi has 715 career goals for club and country but has played just under 150 games fewer so far.

One more goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo will become ... 08:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

With his third goal of Sunday’s Juventus vs Sassuolo, Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s joint highest ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Imran congratulates Joe Biden on ...
10:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Biden sworn in as 46th US President; Harris ...
08:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan unveils reform package for civil ...
07:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
#HayatBaloch – FC soldier sentenced to death in ...
08:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ...
05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Al Zaabi, FM Qureshi ...
04:13 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani joins 5 million followers club on Instagram
10:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr