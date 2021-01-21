Ex-judge of Supreme Court picked to head probe body on Broadsheet case

09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Ex-judge of Supreme Court picked to head probe body on Broadsheet case
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh as head of the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet case. 

The development was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter. 

Chaudhry said that the remaining members of the probe committee will be picked by Justice Azmat. 

Faraz while speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that the inquiry committee constituted by the prime minister on Broadsheet issue will complete its task within 45 days.

He said the inquiry will answer all the questions about the matter, adding that the nation has right o know all details about it.

Pakistan, during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf, roped in Broadsheet in 2000 to track down the foreign assets of purchased by the Pakistani politicians through looted money.

However, NAB ended the asset recovery agreement with the firm in 2003, pushing Broadsheet and another company involved as third party to move the London High Court for damages.

The UK-based companies claimed that Pakistan owned them money according to the terms agreed upon since the government was taking action to seize assets identified by the firm including the Avenfiled apartments of the Sharif family.

Later, an arbitration was held by Sir Anthony, who found the claims of the companies valid. Later, the London High Court endorsed the findings, ordering Pakistan to pay $28 million to Broadsheet.

Meanwhile, in a tweet tonight Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has stated that Justice Retired Azmat Saeed Sheikh will head the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet case.

The Pakistani government has already paid nearly Rs5 billion to the company.

Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café manager over English ...
08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

