Ex-bureaucrat Azam Khan nominated as caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

PESHAWAR – The outgoing members of the KP government and the opposition on Friday unanimously nominated former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the region.

KP CM Mahmood Khan and opposition leader Akram Durrani announced name for the coveted post during a joint presser. Earlier, two others members including Zafarullah Khan and Sahibzada Saeed were also considered.

Khan announced that both sides picked Azam Khan for being a person who is acceptable to all, and further mentioned PTI nominated him after consulting with party leadership.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CM has sent a summary of his appointment to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor.

The recent development comes days after the provincial legislature of KP stood dissolved after the governor signed the CM’s summary for the dissolution of the KP assembly.

Who is Azam Khan?

Former bureaucrat Muhammad Azam Khan completed his education at the University of Peshawar, and then went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree.

He served in the Government of Pakistan for years. During his service, he holds crucial portfolios in the Finance, Planning & Development Department and Federal Secretary Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources, and Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Azam Khan also served as the Chief Secretary and Secretary of different ministries in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.