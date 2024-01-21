Causalities feared as plane cashes in Afghanistan near Pakistan border

A passenger aircraft met with a tragic incident in the Zibak district of Badakhshan province, Afghanistan officials said Sunday.

The Badakhshan Police Command reported that the passenger plane disappeared from radar last night and subsequently crashed in the elevated mountains of the “Artillery” area in Zibak district.

Initial reports in international media claimed that the passenger plane that crashed in the Topkhana mountains was Indian plane as investigative teams rushed to the crash site.

Contrary to preliminary information, Indian authorities clarified that the crashed plane in Afghanistan was not Indian but a Moscow-bound charter plane, possibly carrying six individuals..

Indian Govt clear air after Plane Crash

Amid the contrasting reports in international media, Indian civil aviation ministry said the unfortunate plane was not Indian aircraft nor a non-scheduled (NSOP)/charter aircraft. It said the jet was Moroccan registered small aircraft.

Russian officials said the 1978-made plane was a charter ambulance flight flying from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow.

More to follow...