Search

World

Iran launches satellite as part of Revolutionary Guards’ space programme

Web Desk
12:15 AM | 21 Jan, 2024
Iran satellite
Source: Social media

JERUSALEM – Iran said on Saturday it had conducted a satellite launch, the latest for a programme the West fears improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles.

The announcement on state television said the launch was part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ space programme.

According to the state-owned IRNA news agency, the Soraya satellite was placed in an orbit at 750 kilometers (about 460 miles) above the Earth's surface with a three-stage rocket. It did not immediately acknowledge what the satellite did.

The development comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israeli invasion of Gaza and just days after Iran and Pakistan engaged in tit-for-tat airstrikes in each other's countries.

The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

UN sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile programme expired last October.

The US intelligence community’s 2023 worldwide threat assessment said the development of satellite launch vehicles “shortens the timeline” for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile because it uses similar technology.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

06:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

08:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

World powers react to Pak-Iran escalation

04:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over ...

10:34 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

US slams Iran for air strikes in Pakistan that killed children

07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iranian terrorist group targeted in Pakistan strike, says Iran’s FM

03:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China calls for restraint after Iran launches airstrikes in Pakistan

World

03:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Poland arrests ex-deputy foreign minister as visa scam investigations ...

03:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

North Korea tests underwater nuclear weapons system in response to US ...

07:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Mexico, Chile ask ICC to investigate potential crimes amid ...

09:32 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Over 140 killed in last 24 hours as Israeli forces move closer to ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: