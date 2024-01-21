Pakistan lose semi-final of Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Germany have thumped Pakistan 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers on Saturday in Muscat, Oman.
Pakistan will now have another chance and that will be to win the third position play-off and qualify for the Paris Olympics.
They will either face Great Britain or New Zealand, who are scheduled to play the second semi-final later today.
The German team displayed their prowess with a series of well-executed goals, showcasing their skill and teamwork on the field. With this win, Germany have qualified for the Paris 2024.
The opening goal came in the 11th minute when Tom Grambusch successfully converted a penalty corner, giving Germany an early lead in the first quarter of the game. The momentum continued in the second quarter, with Niklas Wellen extending the lead by scoring a field goal in the 17th minute. The score at the end of the first half remained 2-0 in favour of Germany.
As the match progressed into the third quarter (Q3), Germany maintained their dominance. Niklas Wellen once again found the back of the net with a successful penalty corner (PC) in the 40th minute, further solidifying Germany's lead. Justus Weigand added to the tally with a field goal in the 39th minute, bringing the score to 4-0 by the end of the third quarter. No goals were scored in the fourth quarter.
Remember, Pakistan played a 3-3 draw against Malaysia to earn a crucial point that was enough to take Pakistan to the semis.
Pakistan secured their first win in the competition by defeating China 2-0.
Pakistan had lost their first match against Great Britain on Monday by 6-1. Abdul Hanan Shahid managed to score the solitary goal for Pakistan, while Great Britain demonstrated superior strategy and execution.
From Pool matches, Pakistan finished second in Pool A, behind Great Britain (nine points). Pakistan have four points, China three and Malaysia finished with just one point. Besides Germany, New Zealand also qualified for the semis from Group B.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.