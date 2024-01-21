Paris Olympics Qualifiers: Germany beat Pakistan in semi-final

Germany beat Pakistan 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

Pakistan has another chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics; they will have to win the third position play-off where they will either face Great Britain or New Zealand, who are scheduled to play the second semi-final later today.

The German team displayed their prowess with a series of well-executed goals, showcasing their skill and teamwork on the field. With this win, Germany have qualified for the Paris 2024.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute when Tom Grambusch successfully converted a penalty corner, giving Germany an early lead in the first quarter of the game. The momentum continued in the second quarter, with Niklas Wellen extending the lead by scoring a field goal in the 17th minute. The score at the end of the first half remained 2-0 in favour of Germany.

As the match progressed into the third quarter (Q3), Germany maintained their dominance. Niklas Wellen once again found the back of the net with a successful penalty corner (PC) in the 40th minute, further solidifying Germany's lead. Justus Weigand added to the tally with a field goal in the 39th minute, bringing the score to 4-0 by the end of the third quarter. No goals were scored in the fourth quarter.

Remember, Pakistan played a 3-3 draw against Malaysia to earn a crucial point that was enough to take Pakistan to the semis.

Pakistan secured their first win in the competition by defeating China 2-0.

Pakistan had lost their first match against Great Britain on Monday by 6-1. Abdul Hanan Shahid managed to score the solitary goal for Pakistan, while Great Britain demonstrated superior strategy and execution.

From Pool matches, Pakistan finished second in Pool A, behind Great Britain (nine points). Pakistan have four points, China three and Malaysia finished with just one point. Besides Germany, New Zealand also qualified for the semis from Group B.