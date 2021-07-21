PAKvWI – Pakistan Test team depart for Barbados next week
Web Desk
11:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
PAKvWI – Pakistan Test team depart for Barbados next week
Share

KARACHI – West Indies-bound Pakistan national team’s Test players will depart for Barbados on Monday (July 26), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on Thursday before departing for Barbados, the PCB said in a statement

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore tomorrow. The final round of testing will be conducted on Saturday before the player’s departure in the wee hours of Saturday to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12 August.

PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan to seal T20I ... 11:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

MANCHESTER – England defeated Pakistan in the third and final T20I at Old Trafford on Tuesday to claim the series ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam leads Pakistan for West Indies tour
08:43 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan achieves career-best T20I ranking
04:57 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz ...
10:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
PAKvENG – Hasan Ali declared fit to play final ...
05:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
European paragliding team sets new record in ...
02:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Fatima Sana powers Pakistan to victory in final ...
02:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer stuns in saree on Eid
09:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr