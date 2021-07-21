PAKvWI – Pakistan Test team depart for Barbados next week

KARACHI – West Indies-bound Pakistan national team’s Test players will depart for Barbados on Monday (July 26), the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on Thursday before departing for Barbados, the PCB said in a statement.

Last day of the West Indies bound Test squad training camp at the National Stadium, Karachi#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/DDytMC8Gig — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2021

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore tomorrow. The final round of testing will be conducted on Saturday before the player’s departure in the wee hours of Saturday to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12 August.