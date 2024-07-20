Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Gold prices in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive session on Saturday, following a decrease in international rates. The local market saw the price of gold per tola drop by Rs1,000, settling at Rs250,000.
The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs857, bringing it to Rs214,335, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
On Friday, the price per tola had already dropped by Rs3,000.
Internationally, the price of gold also fell on Saturday. According to APGJSA, the rate stood at $2,400 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after a $15 decrease.
Conversely, silver prices increased by Rs70, reaching Rs2,920 per tola.
On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had surged by Rs4,600 per tola, hitting an all-time high of Rs254,000 in the local market.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
