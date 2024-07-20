Hazim Bangwar is not AC North Nazimabad anymore

Hazim Bangwar, who made headlines on his appointment as assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad last year, has taken on a new role. He has now been appointed assistant commissioner (revenue) in District East, Karachi.

Bangwar shared the news on his social media with pictures of himself directing municipal staff in their roadside cleaning efforts.

Soon after his appoint as assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad in February 2023, Bangwar went viral for all the right reasons. Dubbed the “cool” assistant commissioner, the 30-year-old brings a vibrant and eclectic personality to his role, offering a refreshing change.

According to his website, Bangwar earned his first degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London and then pursued an LLB from a university in London.

His interests extend beyond academics. Passionate about music and fashion, he has collaborated with artists like Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj. In 2019, he released his debut single "Haram," which became a hit in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and India, making him the first Pakistani singer to reach international charts with an English song.

Bangwar then became the ambassador for three major companies. In 2020, he released his second song "Hell Ya," which was as successful as the first. His first Urdu song in 2021 earned him national recognition.

Music and fashion are just part of Bangwar's interests. He also founded the HBF (Hazim Bangwar Foundation), which supports education, environmental and animal welfare, and emergency response programs in Pakistan.

Bangwar has also been active with numerous local and international non-profit organizations, such as WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware, and PETA.

Through his foundation, Bangwar aims to support a wide range of causes, reflecting his diverse passions and commitment to making a difference.

