Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

US President Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory.

The announcement by the oldest sitting president in United States history came amid mounting pressure from his fellow Democrats, with more than 30 Congress members publicly pushing for his exit.

Other high-profile figures — including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — were reported to be encouraging Biden to step down behind the scenes.