Pakistan surpasses 185,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,695 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 182,034, according to government data until Tuesday morning.

-------------------------------------------------------

Total confirmed cases: 185,034

Sindh: 71,092

Punjab: 68,308

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 22,633

Islamabad Capital Territory: 11,219

Balochistan: 9,587

Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,326

AJK: 869

Recovered: 73,471

Deaths: 3,695

Updated as of 09:00 am, 23 June 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 3,695, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 73,471 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,435, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,103 and 821 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 102 fatalities; Islamabad, 101 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 22; and Azad Kashmir, 20.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.

Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.

Smart lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan partially resumes international flight ... 12:11 PM | 20 Jun, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the airspace for international flights is being opened ...

Last month, the federal government announced to cancel all board exams, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut.

In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centers, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices, and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

In big cities of Punjab, the hardest-hit province, restrictions will be eased during the rest of the days, all shops and markets will remain between (9am-7pm) open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

The country's borders with China and India are closed while goods transport has been allowed on three crossings with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Pakistan to open third trading route with ... 09:32 PM | 20 Jun, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Saturday that the Ghulam Khan crossing ...

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 474,000 people have died and over 9.1 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. Over 4.9 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (122,610), Brazil (51,407), the United Kingdom (42,647), Italy (34,654), and France (29,663).

India, the world's second-largest nation of more than a billion people, has a total of 440,685 coronavirus cases, while 14,015 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 1,502 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 115,786 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 29,157 of coronavirus and 598 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 1,951 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 2,217 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 9,561 and Bhutan 68.