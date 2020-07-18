Pakistan surpasses 262,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,544 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 262,816, according to the latest official data.

Total confirmed cases: 262,816

Sindh: 112,118

Punjab: 89,465

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 31,669

Islamabad Capital Territory: 14,504

Balochistan: 11,424

Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,796

AJK: 1,840

Recovered: 198,642

Deaths: 5,544

Updated as of 11:45 pm, 18 July 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5,544, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 198,642 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,067, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,974 and 1,130 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 157 fatalities; Balochistan, 131 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 46; and Gilgit Baltistan, 39.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.

Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.

Smart lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All board exams remain suspend indefinitely, besides extending vacations of all educational institutions till July 15 across Pakistan, with schools and other educational institutions remain shut.

In addition to that, an enforced closure of all shopping centers, cinemas, public parks, non-essential government offices, and other locations where people might congregate is in place. Grocery stores and pharmacies, however, remain open.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

In big cities of Punjab, the hardest-hit province, restrictions will be eased during the rest of the days, all shops and markets will remain between (9am-7pm) open with proper implementation of all SOPs.

The country's borders with China and India are closed while goods transport has been allowed on three crossings with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 601,000 people have died and 14.3 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. Over 8.5 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (142,127), Brazil (77,964), the United Kingdom (45,223), Mexico (38,310), and Italy (35,028).

India, the world's second-largest nation of more than a billion people, has a total of 1,055,932 coronavirus cases, while 26,508 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 2,547 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 199,357 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 35,229 of coronavirus cases and 1,147 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 2,697 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 2,913 cases of COVID-19; Nepal, 17,445 and Bhutan 87.