Pakistan surpasses 269,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,709 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 269,191, according to the latest official data.

Total confirmed cases: 269,191

Sindh: 115,213

Punjab: 91,129

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 32,753

Islamabad Capital Territory: 14,722

Balochistan: 11,517

AJK: 1,961

Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,896

Recovered: 213,175

Deaths: 5,709

Updated as of 09:00 am, 23 July 2020

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5,709, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 213,175 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,090, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 2,041 and 1,147 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 160 fatalities; Balochistan, 133 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 47; and Gilgit Baltistan, 43.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.

Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.

Smart lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All educational institutions remain shut across Pakistan.

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Some 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 630,000 people have died and 15.3 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. Over 9.3 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (146,183), Brazil (82,890), the United Kingdom (45,501), Mexico (41,190), and Italy (35,082).

India, the world's second-largest nation of more than a billion people, has more than 1.23 million coronavirus cases, while 29,890 people have died so far.

Bangladesh has confirmed 2,751 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 213,254 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 35,727 of coronavirus cases and 1,190 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 2,752 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 3,103 cases of COVID-19; Nepal 18,094 and Bhutan, 92.