Pakistan surpasses 273,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,822 confirmed dead

LAHORE – The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 273,113, according to the latest official data.

-------------------------------------------------------

Total confirmed cases: 273,113

Sindh: 117,598

Punjab: 91,901

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 33,220

Islamabad Capital Territory: 14,841

Balochistan: 11,578

AJK: 2,023

Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,952

Recovered: 237,434

Deaths: 5,822

Updated as of o9:00 am, 26 July 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

COVID-19 fatalities

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5,822, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 237,8434 patients have fully recovered.

Sindh has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,135, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 2,113 and 1,176 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 162 fatalities; Balochistan, 136 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 49; and Gilgit Baltistan, 47.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

KNOW ABOUT COVID-19

Citizens are advised to:

Wash hands regularly with soap, besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands.

Practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose of it.

Wear a medical or surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms - Perform hand hygiene after disposing of the mask.

Maintain a minimum of mandatory 1-meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

If symptoms appear, doctors or 1166 should be approached immediately.

Smart lockdowns in Pakistan

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a total lockdown to avoid drastic consequences on the national economy, Pakistan -- a nation of over 220 million people -- has already placed a general ban on public gatherings - including weddings, social gatherings and other types of congregations.

Wearing masks at crowded places has been declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All educational institutions remain shut across Pakistan.

PM Imran lauds nation’s resilience as Pakistan ... 10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to ...

Partial lockdowns are in place across the country while the public is encouraged to follow social distancing and self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the federal government is providing cash assistance of 12,000 rupees to over 12 million deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in the wake of COVID-19.

Some 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Latest on Coronavirus from around the world

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 648,000 people have died and 16.2 million people infected by the disease as it wreaks havoc across the world. Over 9.9 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (149,398), Brazil (86,496), the United Kingdom (45,738), Mexico (43,374), and Italy (35,102).

India, the world's second-largest nation of more than a billion people, has more than 1.38 million coronavirus cases, while 32,119 people have died so far.

COVID-19: India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit ... 12:07 AM | 6 Jul, 2020 NEW DELHI – India on Sunday recorded the third highest coronavirus caseload in the world, overtaking Russia. The ...

Bangladesh has confirmed 2,874 deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 221,178 people infected, according to the government data.

Afghanistan has so far officially reported 36,036 of coronavirus cases and 1,248 deaths in the war-torn country.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 2,770 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

Maldives has 3,252 cases of COVID-19; Nepal 18,483 and Bhutan, 93.