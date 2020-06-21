What is COVID-19? The response of climate minister Zartaj Gul leaves everyone in tears

LAHORE - COVID-19 means that the Corona Virus has 19 points that can be applied to any country based on their level of immunity," says Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul while talking in the program at PTV on Saturday night.

As soon as this bizarre statement was aired, the people took Twitter and started criticizing the PTI leader and saying that the minister did not even know what it was.

A great day for the scientists they learned something new about the COVID19 from #Zartaj Gul today.@zartajgulwazir @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/3nuXeYX2Xn — Khawaja Asif National Hero (@AsifLoverzz) June 20, 2020

Some angry netizens say, the federal government has been accused of failing to do enough to raise awareness about the coronavirus, which is making the epidemic uncontrollable. How true is this accusation against the government? This can be gauged from the interpretation of COVID-19 by the minister.

Please RT so that it reaches Zartaj Gul and she can stop embarrassing PTI voters. pic.twitter.com/iNfflIhNkv — Faisal Ahmad Jafri (@faisalahmadj) June 20, 2020

Corona Virus Zartaj Gul ka Interview sunte hoye: pic.twitter.com/qwuULOSiG4 — Farrukh Shahzad Chauhan (@FarrukhFL) June 20, 2020

Naya Pakistan me 19 NUKAAT of Covid-19 Via Zartaj Gul. 🤣🤣🤣🤣#KuchTohChordo https://t.co/4vb9je5p6P — Hassan (@Puff_Pastryy) June 20, 2020

According to new research there are 19 points of Corona. Research head "Zartaj Gul" — Waseem Masood🇵🇰 (@waseemmasood1) June 20, 2020

If Zartaj Gul's ticket from the PTI was merit based, I really shudder at the thought of other candidates who were contenders for selection. — Mohammad Zaheer (@mzaheer88) June 20, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 174,701, according to government data until Saturday night.