What is COVID-19? The response of climate minister Zartaj Gul leaves everyone in tears
Web Desk
02:24 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
What is COVID-19? The response of climate minister Zartaj Gul leaves everyone in tears
Share

LAHORE - COVID-19 means that the Corona Virus has 19 points that can be applied to any country based on their level of immunity," says Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul while talking in the program at PTV on Saturday night.

As soon as this bizarre statement was aired, the people took Twitter and started criticizing the PTI leader and saying that the minister did not even know what it was.

Some angry netizens say, the federal government has been accused of failing to do enough to raise awareness about the coronavirus, which is making the epidemic uncontrollable. How true is this accusation against the government? This can be gauged from the interpretation of COVID-19 by the minister.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 174,701, according to government data until Saturday night.

More From This Category
What is COVID-19? The response of climate ...
02:24 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
Mufti Naeem of Jamia Banoria dies in Karachi
10:09 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Rawalpindi SHO returns to work after COVID-19 ...
09:53 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Sindh spokesman Murtaza Wahab tests positive for ...
08:42 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Balochistan unveils Rs465.5 billion budget for ...
08:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr