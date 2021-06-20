Pakistani president greets newly-elected Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi
09:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD — President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday congratulated new-elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the presidential election on June 18.

In a letter, President Alvi congratulated Raisi and the people of Iran for holding a successful presidential election.

“The Iranian people have reaffirmed their trust in your leadership for peace, stability and prosperity,” said the Pakistani president in his letter.

“I hope that under your leadership strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran will be further strengthened,” he said in the letter.

President Arif Alvi also extended his best wishes to Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people.

Raisi was announced on Saturday as the winner of the June 18 presidential election in Iran, scoring 17,926,345 votes. Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots, being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s 13th presidential election was held simultaneously with the sixth round of municipal council elections for the cities and villages, the first mid-term for 11th round of parliamentary by-election, and the second mid-term for the fifth round of the Assembly of Experts election.

