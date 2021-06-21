PSL 2021, Eliminator 1 – Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
ABU DHABI – Karachi Kings were 175 with a loss of seven wickets at the end of of their innings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition on Monday night.
Zalmi who invited Kings to bat first are chasing the target at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium started at 11pm.
The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualfier which will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on June 22.
Guess the Playing-XI 👑 #Kings for tonight 🤔#KarachiKings #YehHaiKarachi #ChampionKaKarachi #HBLPSL6 #Eliminator1 #PZvKK pic.twitter.com/VMjx35fzR7— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) June 21, 2021
