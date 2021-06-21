PSL 2021, Eliminator 1 – Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings tonight
09:00 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021, Eliminator 1 – Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings tonight
ABU DHABI – Peshawar Zalmi are set to face off defending champions Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition tonight.

The match scheduled to be played at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium starts at 11pm.

The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualfier which will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on June 22.

